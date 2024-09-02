Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Yudhra’ is all set to redefine the action genre, which is very evident after the release of its action-packed trailer.

While it has raised excitement for the film’s release, the makers have now treated us to the first song, ‘Saathiya,’ a romantic track featuring the beautiful chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

The makers have launched the song today and it is indeed a melodious love song that touches your heart and soothes your soul. The chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is the highlight of the song. While the film is a stylish action thriller, this romantic track comes as a delightful surprise, ensuring that it’s going to be a wholesome entertainer.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Saathiya is beautifully sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theatres on September 20.