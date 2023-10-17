SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Netherlands Beat South Africa By 38 runs

The Netherlands team scripted history as they caused one of the biggest upsets in the cricket World Cup history. In the ongoing World Cup clash, they defeated South Africa by 38 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala on Tuesday.

It was their skipper Scott Edwards who starred with the bat after scoring a brilliant half-century while their bowlers also put up a solid performance.

South African team asked the Netherlands to bat first in Dharamsala on Tuesday. In a rain-hit game, the Proteas’ bowlers put up pressure on the Netherlands side by reducing them to 140/7 in the 34th over.

However, skipper Scott Edwards played a brilliant knock of 78 off 69 balls, powering his team to a fighting total of 245/8. He also built a stand of 64 runs off just 37 balls with former SA star Roelof van der Merwe. Aryan Dutt also smashed three huge sixes and contributed to his team’s total.