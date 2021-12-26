SA vs India, 1st Test: KL Rahul’s Unbeaten Century Helps India End Day 1 At 272/3

Centurion: Opener KL Rahul’s century helped India made strong platform to the Test series against South Africa here on Sunday.

With this, Rahul become the only second Indian opener to score a hundred in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer in 2006/07. Besides, he now also holds the record of the highest score by an Indian opener in South Africa.

Resuming their third session at 157/2, the duo of Virat and Rahul played steady innings and kept on scoring runs from both ends. Unfortunately, Virat got dismissed on 35 by Ngidi.

Rahul (batting 122 off 248 balls), alongside opener partner Mayank Agarwal (60), set up a 117-run stand for India.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores: India 272/3 (KL Rahul 122*, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 3-45) vs South Africa.