SA vs Ind, 1st Test: India Elect To Bat, Rahane Plays Ahead Of Iyer

Centurian: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test of the three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

While Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the playing XI, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer have remained on the bench.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.