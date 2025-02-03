External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday refuted leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he had visited the United States in December to get an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” Jaishankar wrote on X.



“At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” he added.



