S Jaishankar Holds Wide Ranging Discussions With His Sweden Foreign Tobias Billstrom

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom here and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).

“Wide ranging discussions with FM @TobiasBillstrom as India and Sweden mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy, he tweeted.

Jaishankar’s visit to Sweden is his first as the external affairs minister. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Jaishankar also met Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson and the two leaders had “useful exchange of views on regional and global security.”

He will also participate in the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum (India, Europe and US) with his Swedish counterpart.