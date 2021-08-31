Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ To Release In India On Sept 17

New Delhi: Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is all set to release in India on September 17. Film critics Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the release date.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The movie revolves around a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Helmed by Shawn Levy, the adventure-comedy film will hit the screens in both the English and Hindi language.