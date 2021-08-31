Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ To Release In India On Sept 17
New Delhi: Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is all set to release in India on September 17. Film critics Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the release date.
RYAN REYNOLDS: ‘FREE GUY’ ARRIVES IN SEPT… #20thCenturyStudios unveils the release date of adventure-comedy #FreeGuy… In *cinemas* 17 Sept 2021 in #English and #Hindi… Stars #RyanReynolds. pic.twitter.com/KRvwzSYN8C
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2021
The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.
The movie revolves around a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.
Helmed by Shawn Levy, the adventure-comedy film will hit the screens in both the English and Hindi language.