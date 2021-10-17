Ryan Reynolds announces his sabbatical from movies, wife Blake Lively has the BEST response

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynold recently took to Instagram and announced the warp up of his upcoming film Spirited’s shoot and said that he will be taking a sabbatical from movie making.

Ryan wrote: :That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…”

Ryan’s post received several messages including supportive ones from his co-stars like Octavia Spencer. However, the actor received the most hilarious response from his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan in his post wrote, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

Responding to his note about the wrap of Spirited and taking a break, the actor received several messages but it was Blake Lively who completely killed it as she wrote, “Michael Caine did it first” in the comments.

Lively’s response referred to Caine’s announcement about taking a step back from acting for a while which was confirmed earlier the same day.

While Lively trolled Reynolds, his co-star from Spirited, Octavia Spencer wrote, “You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has indulged in trolling each other. From birthdays to anniversaries, Blake and Ryan take friendly digs at each other every once in a while.