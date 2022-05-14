Ryan Cook Named Netherlands’ Interim Head Coach

Amsterdam: The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) on Saturday announced that Ryan Cook has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Netherlands men’s cricket team.

Ryan Cook temporarily replaces Ryan Campbell, who was hospitalised after suffering from a cardiac arrest while he was on a holiday with his family in England last month. Campbell was discharged from the hospital earlier this week and is currently on the road to recovery.

Cook takes over the Netherlands team with a wealth of experience on his side. He has previously worked as an assistant coach with Big Bash League outfit Hobart Hurricanes, South Africa A and South Africa Under-19. He also worked as a fielding coach with Bangladesh national team until November 2021 and is the head coach at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town.

Speaking on his appointment, Ryan Cook said, “I am honoured to be joining the team and look forward to working with the players and coaches for the next few months. There is an exciting schedule ahead and I aim to help the team from strength to strength.”