Ruturaj’s Shot Selection Is Impressive: Gavaskar

Chennai: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lauded Super King Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has “very little areas to improve”.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad’s improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn’t get cowed down,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. So, there is very little that he needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season,” he added.

Badrinath praises Jadeja, Ruturaj, Conway

Former Super Kings and Tamil Nadu cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath feels Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will make a good opening pair.

“Ruturaj and Conway can make a good pair. The right-left combination could pose some tough questions to their opponents. They have the game to give a good start. And in T20, for any team, the runs you score in the powerplay will have a direct bearing on the result. So it is imperative that CSK pick a pair that could straight away go for runs,” Badrinath was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Badrinath further added that Jadeja’s friendly nature will come in handy while leading the team.

“It will be difficult for any player to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes. Having said that Jadeja has come through the ranks for CSK and knows pretty well how to handle the team. As far as leadership skills go he is one of the few players who play all three formats for India. That experience and knowledge will certainly come in handy while leading CSK. As far as temperament goes he is not hyper. He is cool, relaxed, jovial, and is friendly with all the players and this trait will come in handy as CSK captain,” he said.