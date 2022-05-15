Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Half Ton In Vain As Gujarat Titans Win

Mumbai: With a brilliant half-century, Wriddhiman Saha guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to an emphatic 7-wicket win vs Chennai Superkings (CSK) on SUnday.

Earlier, GT qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs after beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave their team a solid start in chase of the 134-run target vs CSK. CSK were restricted to 133/5 in their 20 overs as GT bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami bowled superbly in the end overs.

GT bowlers stuck back nicely to remove Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in quick succession. CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad played some good shots from one end and completed a well-deserved half-century. GT bowlers dominated the game earlier with wickets of Moeen Ali and Devon Conway.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 53, while N Jagadeesan made 39*. The duo of Ruturaj and Jagadeesan put on a partnership of 48 runs for the third wicket for the Super Kings.

For the Super Kings, it was about salvaging some pride after already being knocked out of the competition. After opting to bat first, the four-time IPL champions failed to gain momentum and scored only 133.

Moeen Ali got Matthew Wade for 20 runs as GT lost their second wicket in the run-chase. Matheesha Pathirana removed Shubman Gill on the first ball of his spell to give CSK a ray of hope in defence of the 134-run target.