Russia’s latest wave of missile attacks leaves 11 dead in Ukraine: Report
At least 11 people killed and 11 others wounded in Russian missile attacks, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), reported Aljazeera.
Wave of strikes across Ukraine comes a day after Kyiv secured battle tanks, which Russia says is a sign of the West’s growing direct involvement in the war.
Germany says it aims to supply Ukraine with the highly-sought after Leopard 2 tanks by early April at the latest.
Russia designates the Meduza news outlet as an “undesirable organisation” in its latest crackdown on independent media.
