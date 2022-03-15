Russian TV editor interrupts her network’s broadcast with ‘No war. Stop the war’ sign

Moscow: An editor at a Russian TV station has reportedly been detained after protesting the nation’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast.

In a video shared by Bernie Sanders on Twitter Monday, a woman named Marina Ovsyannikova, rushed into the camera view holding a sign that reads, “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

Seconds later, the show abruptly cut away.

“She has since been detained,” Sanders shared, saluting her “act of incredible courage.”

Ovsyannikova was employed by state-run Channel 1, per Russian news agency TASS, and protested during the Vremya newscast.

A law enforcement source told TASS that Ovsyannikova is being held at an Ostankino district police station. The publication notes Russian law that bans “public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”