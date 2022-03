Russian TV Cuts Putin Mid-Speech

Moscow: Russian state television cut President Vladimir Putin’s speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of thousands of supporters at Moscow’s main football stadium on Friday.

As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a clip of patriotic music from earlier in the event.

Putin was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: “It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military…”

Russian state television is tightly controlled and such interruptions are highly unusual.

The Kremlin later said that the broadcast was “interrupted due to technical problems on the server”.

Around 10 minutes later, state television replayed Putin’s speech from the start to finish before he walked off stage.