Russian tourists’ death: Four-member Crime Branch team led by DSP Saroj Mahanta arrives in Rayagada

Rayagada: Intensifying its probe into the mysterious death of two Russian nationals including politician Pavel Antov in Rayagada, Four-member Crime Branch team led by DSP Saroj Mahanta arrives in Rayagada along with 2 members of forensic lab.

The team is entrusted with the responsibility of visiting the spot, examining the witnesses and identifying and collecting evidence from the spot, taking follow-up action from the local police.

Meanwhile, the alleged hasty cremation of Pavel’s body as per Hindu rituals instead of burial has raised many questions.

Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after allegedly falling from the hotel’s third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his fellow traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22.

Antov reportedly died after falling from the third floor of the hotel, while Bidenov was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him. The two co-travellers, Pansasenko Natalia (44) and Turov Mikhail (64) are also being questioned by the police as the mystery around the deaths of Russian nationals has deepened.

The post-mortem report of Antov revealed that “he sustained a severe internal injury after falling off the third floor of the hotel”, said the Rayagada police. The post-mortem report of Bidenov said that “he died of a heart attack”.