Russian Tourist Found Dead Inside Hotel In Rayagada

Rayagada: A Russian tourist was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his hotel room in Rayagada town on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Vladimir Bydanov (61). He was among four tourists from Russia who had arrived at Rayagada from Daringbadi on December 21 and staying at the hotel Sai International.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the roommate of the deceased alerted the hotel staff and the guide.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The Embassy has also been informed about the matter.

Though the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, excessive alcohol consumption is suspected to be the reason behind his death.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.