Russian Tourist Death: Crime Branch May Seek Interpol’s Help

Cuttack: The Crime Branch may take the help of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization), if needed, to crack the mystery behind the death of a Russian tourist at a hotel in Rayagada.

It was informed by the police headquarters in Cuttack on Sunday. The Crime Branch may seek Interpol’s assistance to get details of his call records, mobile chat etc, DGP Sunil Bansal said.

The probe team has seized the VISA, Passport, mobile phone and other articles of Pavel Anthom who died under mysterious circumstances at Sai International Hotel in Rayagada.

The crime branch had visited the hotel on Saturday where the Russian tourist was staying. The team had questioned the hotel manager, receptionists and other staff.

On the other hand, the statements of their companions, the Russian couple and the tourist guide have been recorded at the Cuttack Crime Branch headquarters. The autopsy report of Pavel, which has come to fore, stated that the death is accidental. In addition, it is said that Pavel suffered multiple internal injuries, including liver and lungs. Excess bleeding led to his death, autopsy report stated.

However, the exact reason behind the accident is unknown.

A 12-member team of crime branch led by DSP Sarojkant Mahant along with forensic experts had visited the Hotel on Friday, questioned the hotel manager and examined the CCTV footage. The probe officials also examined the hotel room where the foreign tourist was staying.

Notably, 65-year-old Pavel was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on Saturday, they said.

Vladimir Bidenov, Pavel’s co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him.