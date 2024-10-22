Kochi: The Russian submarine ‘Ufa’ docked at Kochi on Tuesday, where it was greeted with a warm welcome by the Indian Navy.

This visit underscores the strong maritime cooperation between India and Russia, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The ‘Ufa’, accompanied by the rescue tug ‘Alatau’, arrived as part of a business call from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet. The Indian Navy organized a ceremonial reception to honor the visiting crew, emphasizing the significance of this event in strengthening naval ties.

A Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated, “The docking of ‘Ufa’ in Kochi symbolizes the unshakeable friendship between India and Russia, particularly in the field of naval collaboration.” This visit is expected to foster greater cooperation and understanding between the two navies.

During their stay, the crew of ‘Ufa’ will engage in various activities, including joint training exercises and cultural exchanges with their Indian counterparts. These interactions aim to enhance operational coordination and mutual learning between the two naval forces.

The visit of ‘Ufa’ is part of a broader initiative to strengthen maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. Both nations are committed to continuing their collaboration in various naval operations and exercises, contributing to regional stability and security.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...