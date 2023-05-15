Russian Strike On Ukraine City Leaves Four Dead

Kyiv: A Russian strike on the frontline Ukraine city of Avdiivka has killed at least four people and damaged a hospital, the regional governor said Monday.

“Four people died as a result of a missile attack on Avdiivka. Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, hitting a hospital,” the Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement on social media.