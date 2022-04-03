Russian soldiers killed by Ukrainians’ poison-laced pastries

Two Russian soldiers reportedly died and dozens more were taken ill after they were apparently poisoned by stuffed buns given to them by Ukrainians near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine intelligence officials said.

The soldiers from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division were served the delicacies by citizens in the city of Izium, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said Saturday. The conditions of the hospitalized soldiers were unclear.

The report came as another 500 soldiers fighting for Russian President Vladimir Putin were hospitalized because of alcohol poisoning, Ukraine said. It’s unclear whether the Russian troops obtained the alcohol from Ukrainian citizens.

On the other hand, Russia has written off the incidents as “non-combat losses” said, Ukrainian officials.

Meanwhile, Russia Sunday launched strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Odesa.