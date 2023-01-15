Russian Oil Imports Top 1 Mn Barrels A Day In Dec

New Delhi: India’s import of crude oil from Russia increased further in December 2022, topping 1 million barrels per day for the first time ever as Moscow remained its top oil supper for the third month in a row, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Russia, which made up for just 0.2 per cent of all crude oil India imported in the year to March 31, 2022, supplied 1.19 million bpd in December.

This was higher than 909,403 bpd crude oil India imported from Russia in November and 935,556 bpd in October 2022.

The previous record for most crude oil imports from Russia was in June 2022 when India bought 942,694 bpd, according to Vortexa.