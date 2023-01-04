Russian Nationals Death: Crime Branch Calls Delhi-based Experts For Dummy Simulation

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch has sought the assistance from two Delhi-based forensic and anatomy experts who will help the probe team in recreating the circumstance that led to the death of Antov Pavel.

The Crime Branch, which is contemplating to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of the incident, has contacted Dr Rajendra Dangi, former Director of CFSL, CBI and Dr Dogra of AIIMS Delhi for the purpose.

Both are well-known experts in dummy fall simulation exercise. A dummy of same weight, height as the deceased will be created with the help of two experts. The objective is to study the fall pattern, the Crime Branch said.

The central experts have been involved in resolving several complicated cases of CBI. They will ascertain the cause, nature and manner of the incident and the injury on the body of Pavel. This is expected to help the probe team to reach to a definite conclusion, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The Crime Branch team has camped in Rayagada and is continuing investigation with examination of staff of Sai International hotel at Rayagada where the Russian nationals were staying.

The investigating officers have examined the seized exhibits from District Police to be sent to Forensic Experts for examination.