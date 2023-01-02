Russian Lawmaker’s Death In Odisha: NHRC Seeks Report From Rayagada SP

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Rayagada SP in connection with the death of Russian Lawmaker Pavel Antov at a hotel in the district.

The commission has sought an Action Taken Report within four weeks.

“It is requested that an Action Taken Report be sent to the Commission within 4 weeks from the date of receipt of this letter,” the NHRC mentioned in the letter.

Rabindra Mishra, a Berhampur-based human rights activist, had filed a petition with the NHRC in this regard.

Police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said this week. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.

His death came two days after another member of the travel party, Vladimir Bidenov, was found unconscious after suffering an apparent heart attack at the same hotel and could not be revived.