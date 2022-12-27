Russian Lawmaker, Who Died In Odisha Hotel, Was A Putin Critic; Here’s What Embassy Said

Bhubaneswar: One of Russia’s richest lawmakers, Pavel Antov had sent out a message criticising Russian attacks on Ukraine, but later retracted the statement was found dead under mysterious circumstances triggering suspicions of a hit-job, as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critics have died in similar ways in Russia as well.

According to reports, Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov died during their stay at Sai International Hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district two days apart. On Dec 25 Pavel died after falling from the third floor of his hotel, two days after his fellow traveller Vladimir was found dead inside his room on Dec 22 with a few empty wine bottles around him.

The Russian embassy on Tuesday said that the Odisha police have not yet found any criminal link in the death of two of its nationals at the same hotel in the state within two days.

Local police said that they suspected it to be a suicide case as Antov was reportedly very depressed after his friend Vladimir’s death.

Vladimir and Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who, along with their guide Jitendra Singh, had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

Two other members of the group, who were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, have reportedly left Rayagada town along with their guide, reports added.