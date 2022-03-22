Russian Journalist Wants To Sell Nobel Peace Prize Medal To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Moscow: Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov said he wants to auction off his 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Muratov has asked auction houses about the possibility of organising a sale.

Muratov called on Tuesday in the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which he edits, for people to “share with refugees, the wounded and children who need urgent treatment what is dear to you and has a value for others.”

Muratov said last year he was giving away his share of the Nobel prize money to causes including independent media, a Moscow hospice, and care for children with spinal problems. He said he wouldn’t keep any for himself.