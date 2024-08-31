Russian helicopter with 19 passengers, three crew members goes missing in Kamchatka Peninsula

Moscow: A Russian helicopter with three crew members and 19 passengers on board went missing in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka on Saturday, according to reports citing preliminary data from the federal air transport agency. The Mi-8T helicopter took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano and the crew failed to report at the scheduled time of 04:00 GMT (9:30 am Indian time).

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighbouring countries and many other nations.