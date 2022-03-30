Russian Foreign Min Sergey Lavrov To Visit India Tomorrow

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be on a two-day official visit to India starting tomorrow. This was informed by the Union minister of external affairs.

“Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022,” the MEA said in a one-line statement on its website.

Notably, the trip coincides with visits by British foreign secretary Liz Truss and US deputy national security advisor for international economics Daleep Singh.

Lavrov is travelling to India after completing a two-day visit to China. The India visit by Russia’s foreign minister also comes as the western nations have intensified pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion by imposing crippling econonomic sanctions on Moscow.