Russian Engineer Death: Post-Mortem Conducted At Kujang Hospital

Paradip: Post-mortem of Russian engineer Milyakov Sergey who died on a cargo ship off the Paradip coast was conducted at Kujanga hospital in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

After autopsy test, the body has been sent back to the Paradip port mortuary where it will be stored till communication from Russian Embassy comes in, police informed.

The body was first taken to the Paradip Port Hospital, and then sent to Kujang Government Hospital for postmortem examination, police said.

The ship in which he was found dead was brought to the berth at the Paradip Port and the body of Milyakov Sergey, 51, was taken out by the police in the presence of a magistrate and port authorities, they said.

Sergey died around 4 am on Tuesday but it took some time for the body to be brought out of the ship as it was anchored in the sea, around 45 km away. Attempts to get the body by a small mechanised boat were also not successful due to high tide, they added.

Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship, MB Aldnah, which was on the way to Mumbai from Chittagong in Bangladesh via Paradip.

Jagastinghpur’s Superintendent of Police Akileswar Singh said the preliminary investigation indicated that the Russian engineer died due to a cardiac attack.

The Marine police station in Paradip has registered a case of unnatural death, he added.