Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence: Envoy

Washington: Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador in Washington DC, who alleged last month that Moscow’s diplomats in the United States were being ‘blocked’ by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being ‘threatened’ with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to ‘establish contact’ with the embassy staff.

“It’s like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment. The embassy employees are receiving threats, including those of physical violence,” news agency Tass quoted Antonov as saying,

Though the ambassador did not reveal who was ‘threatening’ the staff, he further said, “Agents from the US security services are hanging around outside our building, handing out phone numbers belonging to the CIA and FBI, which can be called to establish contact.”

The CIA, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. State Department did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war.

Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before Russia invaded Ukraine.