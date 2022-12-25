Russian Attack Kills 8 in Ukraine’s Kherson

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian “terror” after shelling on Christmas Eve left at least eight dead and 17 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv’s forces recaptured in November.

Despite Russia’s retreat from the southern port city, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow’s weaponry and under constant threat.

“Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelensky said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling it “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“It is the real life of Ukraine… The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” Zelensky said.

On the day marking 10 months since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a string of shelling rained down around a busy market, where a fire erupted.