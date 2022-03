Moscow: Russia Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that Russian aerospace forces hit 69 Ukrainian military facilities overnight.

“On the night of March 19, Russian operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 69 military facilities of Ukraine including four command posts and four anti-aircraft missile systems,” Konashenkov said.

“Among them were four command posts, including those of a brigade senior management in the settlement of Zabuyannya, four anti-aircraft missile systems, including three S-300s and one Buk-M1,” Konashenkov said.

“The Russian armed forces hit one radar station for guidance and target designation, three multiple rocket launchers, 12 depots of missiles and artillery weapons, as well as 43 sites of military equipment accumulation. Russian air defense also shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, Konashenkov added.