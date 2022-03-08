Russia warns oil prices could hit $300 per barrel if US & EU impose ban

Moscow: Oil prices see-sawed on Tuesday even as Ukraine peace talks made little headway, torn between the prospect of a ban on Russian oil imports and Russia’s warning crude costs could rise to $300 a barrel.

After the third attempt by Russia and Ukraine at talks in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said although little progress on agreeing with logistics for the evacuation of civilians had been made, things remained essentially unchanged.

In a statement on state television on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said it was “absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market”.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable,” he said. “It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

The warning came as the United States – seeking to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine – said Washington and its European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.