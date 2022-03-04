Russia-Ukraine War Situation May Soon Lead To Rise In Edible Oil Prices: Odisha Min

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister for Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain on Friday speculated that the Russia-Ukraine crisis may soon result in an unreasonable rise in the prices of edible oil in the country.

In a series of tweets today, Swain wrote, “Many countries are directly and indirectly affected by the current war situation and are likely to be affected in the coming days. In this case, the price of edible oil in the country, especially sunflower oil, is likely to rise unreasonably. The impact of which has started to be felt in the market.”

“We need to keep in mind that most of India’s demand for edible oil is through exports. About 80% of sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia alone. So its supply will definitely be affected and there is a possibility of price hike,” he added.

ୟୁକ୍ରେନ ଓ ରୁଷିଆ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ପରିପେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଖାଇବା ତେଲ, ବିଶେଷ ଭାବେ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟମୁଖ୍ୟ ତେଲର ଆହେତୁକ ମୂଲ୍ୟବୃଦ୍ଧିର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି।

ତେଣୁ କୃତ୍ରିମ ସଙ୍କଟ ଏବଂ କଳାବଜାରୀ ରୋକିବା ସହ ଖାଇବା ତେଲର ଅନବରତ ଯୋଗାଣ ପାଇଁ ବିଭାଗୀୟ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଅଛି।@CMO_Odisha @Food_Odisha

— Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) March 4, 2022

ସାଂପ୍ରତିକ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଅନେକ ଦେଶ ପ୍ରତ୍ଯକ୍ଷ ଏବଂ ପରୋକ୍ଷ ଭାବେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି। ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଦେଶରେ ଖାଇବା ତେଲ, ବିଶେଷ ଭାବେ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟମୁଖ୍ୟ ତେଲର ଦର ଅହେତୁକ ଭାବେ ବଢିବା ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି। ବଜାରରେ ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେବା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି। — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) March 4, 2022

“The central government should reduce the imports and other tariffs on edible oils, at least temporarily. Otherwise, the rise in the price of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and the increase in the price of edible oils will bring miseries for the poor, farmers, millers, the poor, and even the middle class,” Swain further added.