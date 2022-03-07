Russia-Ukraine Crisis: PM Modi To Speak With Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today over phone, official sources said. This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

Modi’s expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

On the other hand, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks even though first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire. Additionally, both sides are set for a face-off as Kyiv will ask UN’s top court to issue an emergency ruling to stop invasion.