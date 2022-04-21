Russia Tests “World’s Most Powerful” Missile That Can Hit Any Target On Earth, Putin Says “Enemies Should Think Twice”

Moscow: Russia successfully test-fired the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal. President Vladimir Putin said that the new missile would give Russia’s enemies something to think about.

The Sarmat — dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts — is among Russia’s next-generation missiles that Putin has called “invincible,” and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile,” Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday.

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice,” Putin said.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement the test “successfully” took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

“Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country’s strategic nuclear forces,” the ministry said.

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Putin says the missile can hit any target on Earth.