Russia stops gas supply to Poland; Later says it will manage

Moscow: Russia has halted gas supply to Poland, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators.

Polish state natural gas company PGNiG had on Tuesday said Russia would stop sending gas to the country.

PGNiG relies on Russian gas giant Gazprom for the majority of its imports.

Russian energy firm Gazprom had justified the suspension of supply under new payment rules announced on 31 March, which says that “unfriendly countries” must pay for Russian gas in roubles.

But PGNiG has refused to pay in the Russian currency.

Poland has said it “will manage” after Russia cut gas supplies to the country early on Wednesday, according to data.

Russian energy firm Gazprom had told Poland and Bulgaria it would stop supplying gas to “unfriendly” countries that refuse to pay in roubles.

Poland says it will get gas from other sources. It is not yet clear if Bulgaria’s supplies have also been cut.

Both countries have refused to pay in roubles – the Russian currency.