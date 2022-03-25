Russia Should Be Removed
Russia Should Be Removed From G20: US President Biden

By Pragativadi News Service
Brussels: Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies, said U.S. President Joe Biden during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday.

“My answer is yes, depends on the G20,” Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.

Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.

 

