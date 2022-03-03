Russia Ready To Talk; Won’t Stop Targeting Ukraine Military: Russian Foreign Min

Kyiv: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

He said that the Russian delegation submitted its demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week and is now waiting for Kyiv’s response in talks set for Thursday.

Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia.

Russia says that made Ukraine a threat to its security, forcing it to act. The U.S. and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn’t pose a threat to Russia. Lavrov strongly rejected that, saying that the West has turned Ukraine into a “bridgehead for undermining everything that is Russian.”

Lavrov also said that Russia will insist on provisions that Ukraine will never again represent a military threat to Russia.

He said it will be up to Ukrainians to choose what government they should have. He voiced regret for civilian casualties during the Russian action in Ukraine, which started last week, and insisted that the Russian military is using only precision weapons against military targets.