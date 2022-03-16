Russia Must Immediately Suspend Its Military Operations In Ukraine: ICJ

Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday directed that Russia must immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation, pending the final decision in the case, must immediately suspend the military operations it commenced in the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022”,the Court ordered by 13-2 votes.

“The Russian Federation shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organization or persons subject to its control and direction, shall take no steps in furtherance of the above military operations”, the Court ordered by 13-2 votes.

The Court unanimously ordered that both parties must refrain from any acts which may aggravate the dispute.

The Court noted that it has prima facie jurisdiction under Article 9 of the Genocide Convention to entertain the application of Ukraine.

The Court also observed that there are grounds of urgency and irreparable loss to consider provisional measures in favour of Ukraine pending the final decision in the case.