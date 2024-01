Russia: A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. At least 65 people on board were killed, Reuters reported quoting Russia’s defence ministry.

Belgorod region borders Ukraine and has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

Ria Novosti news agency said those on board included captured members of Ukraine’s armed forces.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” Russian defence ministry said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and a special military commission is on the way to the crash site, it added.