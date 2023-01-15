Russia Launches Fresh Missile Attacks Across Ukraine

Kyiv: At least 14 people were killed after Russia launched fresh waves of missile attacks across Ukraine on Saturday. A number of other cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, were also hit.

Air-raid sirens blared in much of the country on January 14 as strikes were reported in the capital, along with in the western city of Lviv, Kharkiv in the east, Odesa in the south, and Dnipro in the south-central region, where officials said an apartment block had been struck by Russian missiles, killing at least nine people.

The attack on the Ukrainian capital was announced on Telegram by the city’s military administration on January 14.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised residents of Kyiv to seek shelter, while explosions that sounded similar to missiles being shot down by air-defense forces were reportedly heard in the city.

Earlier, the UK said it would send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help the country’s defence.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Challengers, the British army’s main battle tank, would help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.

Later on Saturday – a day when Ukrainians celebrate the Old (or Orthodox) New Year – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine’s Western partners supplied necessary weapons.