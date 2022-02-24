Russia Invades Ukraine: Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks Indian nationals, students to head to bomb shelters

New Delhi/Kyiv: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary, and stress on carrying their documents at all times.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has also asked the Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters if they are at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard.

“As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up,” read the Indian Embassy statement.

“We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro,” advised the statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also provided the official link from KMDA Kyiv city administration for bomb shelters.

The Embassy of India, Kyiv also wrote to the Government of Ukraine for the safety & security of Indian students in the country.