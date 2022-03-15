Russia Imposes Sanctions On Biden, Other Top US Brass

Moscow: Russia has imposed sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to Russian News Agency, Moscow is imposing sanctions against Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,

“Russia is imposing individual sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top US officials,” Sputnik reported citing the Foreign Ministry as saying.