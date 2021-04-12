Russia favours treaty for banning weapons in Space

Moscow: Russia has urged nations to create a legally binding international instrument that would ban the deployment of any type of weapons in space.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this on the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic space flight here.

Gagarin is the first cosmonaut. April 12 is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day. On the same day, the world marks the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Lavrov invited countries to join a Russian-promoted multilateral initiative for making a pledge not to be the first to place weapons in outer space. The Russian Minister emphasized that space cooperation that will be beneficial for the humanity.

Lavrov said Gagarin contributed hugely to the development of mankind and added that the first cosmonaut goes down in history as a person who established connections with space programmes for further efflorescence of the universe.

The UN General Assembly declared April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight in 2011.