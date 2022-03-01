Russia Faces Crucial Test In UN General Assembly, Defends Ukraine War

New York: Facing deepening isolation on the world stage, Russia faced a crucial test of support Monday as the 193 members of the UN General Assembly held an extraordinary debate on a resolution condemning Moscow’s “aggression” in Ukraine.

During the rare emergency special session — just the 11th the Assembly has held in the United Nations’ 77-year history — Russia defended its decision to invade its neighbor as member state after member state made a plea for peace.

“The fighting in Ukraine must stop,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after the session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the conflict.

The wording of the resolution was watered down to try to attract maximum support.

It no longer “condemns” in the strongest terms, Russia’s aggression but rather “deplores” it.

“If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions,” said Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, imploring countries to support the resolution.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reiterated Moscow’s stance — flatly rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies — that its military operation was launched to protect residents of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

“The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents,” he said from the podium.

“Russia is seeking to end this war,” Nebenzia added.