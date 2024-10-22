Moscow: Eighty-five Indian nationals have been released from the Russian military, and efforts are underway to secure the release of another 20, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday.

The issue of releasing the remaining Indians is expected to be addressed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, alongside the Brics Summit in Kazan, as informed by sources.

The Indian authorities are maintaining “very close touch” with their counterparts in the Russian foreign and defence ministries regarding the Indians “who were, whether illegally or otherwise, recruited to fight in the Russian Army,” Misri stated during a press briefing on Modi’s trip to Russia for the Brics Summit.

The Prime Minister departed for Kazan on Tuesday morning.

Misri conveyed that, based on the current information, approximately 85 individuals have returned from Russia. Regrettably, there have also been instances where the mortal remains of those who perished in the conflict were repatriated.

“Our understanding is that nearly 20 individuals still remain in the Russian Army, and we are urging our contacts for their prompt discharge,” he stated. According to official records, nine Indians have perished while serving in the Russian Army. In August, the Russian embassy announced that Moscow and New Delhi are closely collaborating to facilitate the early “identification and discharge” of Indian nationals who voluntarily joined the military service and now wish to return home. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has ceased recruiting citizens from several foreign countries, including India, for military service since April.

