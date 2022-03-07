Russia Declares Ceasefire In 4 Ukraine Cities To Allow Evacuations

Kyiv: Russia declared a ceasefire in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv and three other cities – Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy – on Monday. The ceasefire will come into effect at 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST).

The ceasefire has been announced to allow for civilian evacuations from the four Ukrainian cities. The Russian army has announced the opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

The move comes on French President Emmanuel Macron’s request, added Sputnik. Russia continues heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine.

Notably, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are likely to take place on Monday, March 7. PM Modi is scheduled to speak with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the day.