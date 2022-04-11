Russia Claims To Destroy Ukrainian Air Defense Systems

Kyiv: Russia on Monday claimed to have destroyed air defense systems in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military used cruise missiles to destroy four S-300 air defense missile launchers on the southern outskirts of the central city of Dnipro. He said about 25 Ukrainian troops were also hit by Sunday’s strike.

Konashenkov said Ukraine had received the air defense systems from a European country that he didn’t name. Last week, Slovakia said it handed over Soviet-designed S-300s to Ukraine — but Slovakia said it had no evidence that its system was hit.

With their advance in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities.

The war has flattened many urban areas, killed thousands of people and left Russia politically and economically isolated.