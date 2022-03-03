Russia captures Kherson, confirms Ukrainian officials

Kyiv: Ukrainian officials, on Thursday, March 3, confirmed that Russian soldiers had taken over and captured the southern city of Kherson. The city of Kherson fell under Russian control on day 8 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ihor Kolykhaiev, Mayor of Kherson, wrote a post on his Facebook account asking the residents to follow the orders of the Russian soldiers. Kherson houses around 2,90,000 people, and it is located at around 480 KM south of Kyiv. The Russians had claimed they had captured the city hours before the official announcement from the Ukrainian officials.

Kherson is strategically important because it provides land connectivity to Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an early morning address on Thursday, urged the people of Ukraine to keep resisting the Russian Army.