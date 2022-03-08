Russia Calls For Return To ‘Peaceful Co-Existence’ With U.S. Like During Cold War

Moscow: The Russian foreign ministry said that Russia and the United States should return to the principle of “peaceful co-existence” like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency quoted on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.